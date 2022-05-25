Claude Giroux to Take Some Time Before Deciding on Future

WPLG Local 10 News’ David Dwork reports that Claude Giroux will take some time before deciding on his future.

Claude Giroux on his future: “One step at a time here. You’ve gotta take a few weeks to settle down. We’re still pretty fired up. We’ve got a lot of things to think of.” On playing in Florida: “I had a great time here. Great group of guys.” — David Dwork (@DavidDwork) May 25, 2022

The 34-year-old will be a free agent on July 13, when his current contract ends with the Florida Panthers. The Panthers acquired Giroux at the trade deadline from the Philadelphia Flyers. He spent his first 14 full seasons and part of last season with the Flyers.

Last season, Giroux had 21 goals and 65 points in 75 games. He also had three goals and eight points in ten postseason games.

Giroux said of his time in Florida, “I had a great time here. Great group of guys.” Also, when asked if he could see himself returning to Flordia, Giroux simply answered, “Yes, I do.”

The Panthers were the 2021-22 Presidents’ Trophy winners but were swept in the second round by the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Lightning are +250 to three-peat as Stanley Cup Champions.