Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues Game 3 Player Props

With the series shifting from Colorado to St Louis for Game 3 tonight, you can likely expect more offense between these two deep teams.

Jordan Binnington (Blues) Over 31.5 Saves (-124)

If you were to rank the importance of players on the St Louis Blues through two games in this series Jordan Binnington would be at the top of the list. The Blues goaltender stole the crease from Ville Husso after Game 3 against Minnesota and has started all five games for the Blues since. The former Stanley Cup winner has put up near-flawless numbers in those spots with a save percentage of .948 and a G.A.A of 1.75.

The Avalanche have struggled through two games to solve him, which wasn’t the case for one of the highest-scoring offenses in Round 1 against Nashville. Game 1 in this series saw the netminder stop 51 shots, while he stopped 30 Game 2 and with tonight’s line set at 31.5 saves, we expect a performance similar to Game 1, making for a busy night in goal.

Cale Makar (Avalanche) Over 4 Shots (+102)

It’s not often you see a Norris Trophy nominee go pointless in the first two games of a series after putting up ten points in Round 1, but that’s exactly what’s happened against St Louis for Cale Makar. It’s not like Makar hasn’t been getting opportunities either, averaging over 25 minutes per game in the first two matchups of this series. When the Avs are finding offensive success, a lot of that has to do with their transition game which is led by Makar and Devon Toews on the team’s top pair, and they’ll need to put more traffic in front of the net so their star defensemen can get their shots.

Over Makar’s last five playoff games, he’s averaged 5.4 shots per game, and although that number is increased by an outlier with 12 shots against Nashville, he’s still managed to record five and four shots on goal in the first two games of this series.

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) Over 0.5 Goals (+130)

An integral part of what the Avalanche do in the goal-scoring department, Mackinnon has yet to score in the first two games of this series against St. Louis but has recorded a pair of assists and 11 shots on goal. What that says is that the short dry spell for MacKinnon likely won’t last long because the star center is getting opportunities.

Prior to the two-game goalless drought for Mackinnon, he had scored in four straight games for Colorado and tallied five goals. The Blues have been good at keeping his chances away from high-danger areas, but with the power game he brings to the table, it’s only a matter of time before he breaks through and gets on the board. You’re also getting nice juice on this number tonight at +130 and you should likely back that price with what MacKinnon is capable of.