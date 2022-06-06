Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers Best Bets Game 4

The Edmonton Oilers are set to play host to the Colorado Avalanche for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals tonight from Rogers Place.

Below, you can look at the lone matchup on tonight’s NHL slate and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Colorado Avalanche (-134) vs Edmonton Oilers (+112) Total: 7 (O+104/U-128)

The Colorado Avalanche appear to be a team on a mission this postseason and will have a chance to finish off the Edmonton Oilers’ season tonight on the road after taking a 3-0 series stranglehold on Saturday night by a score of 4-2.

Game 3 saw Nazem Kadri get injured on a hit from Evander Kane and the Avs center will likely miss the remainder of the series, while Kane will serve his one-game suspension tonight in Game 4. Kane has done a really good job of creating space for Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the top line and his presence should be missed as a result, but the two stars should still be able to create offense without the big winger.

The Avalanche have done a really good job of containing Edmonton’s top players and a big reason for that is the mobility and length that Cale Makar and Devon Toews have shown on defense. This duo has the skillset that the Oilers’ big stars hadn’t seen in the first two rounds of the playoffs and they’ve had a difficult time adjusting, which shows on the series scoreboard. Colorado has been able to pick up victories in each of the first three games of the series by multiple goals and there’s no reason they can’t finish things off tonight, especially with the solid value they present on the puckline at +172.

After Game 1 of this series which saw a total of 14 goals scored, there was an expectation that there would be similar fireworks for the remainder of the series but that just hasn’t been the case. Games 2 and 3 between Colorado and Edmonton have seen four and six goals scored and a lot of that has to do with how good the Avs have looked defensively, even without their number one goalie in Darcy Kuemper in net.

Pavel Francouz has been very good in his absence while Mike Smith has struggled for the Oilers. Smith’s troubles alone could point you towards the over in this Game 4, but with how the last two games have gone, it’s difficult to see things reverting back to what transpired in Game 1. There’s more value in the current price of the over at +104, but the under is the play that makes the most sense for Game 4.

Best Bets: Avalanche puckline -1.5 (+172), Under 7 (-128)