Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers Best Game Props

The Edmonton Oilers’ playoff chances live and die with Mike Smith. Edmonton has had a hard time breaking through the Colorado Avalanche’s defensive shell over the past couple of games; their best chance of extending the series is to get the most out of their 40-year-old netminder. The Oilers were blanked in Game 2 of their Western Conference Final, getting goals on a bad change to open Game 3 and a backup-esque snipe off Pavel Francouz to tie things up late. They will have to grind out a few hard-earned goals if they hope to live another day.

Defense will be the priority again in Game 4, and these are the props to match.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers: Both Teams to Score 1 or More Goals in Regulation No +825

For this prop to hit, one team needs to be shut out or the game needs to be tied at zeroes heading into overtime. Although that may seem unlikely with both teams’ offensive capabilities, there are a few factors worth considering.

Both teams have had success in limiting each other, resulting in fewer goals in Games 2 and 3. Edmonton has held the Avs to a combined ten high-danger chances at five-on-five over the past couple of games, with only three of those coming at Rogers Place on Saturday night. The Oilers had more offensive zone time at home, but it didn’t amount to a substantive increase in offense thanks to the Avalanche’s defensive zone play. Edmonton was held to 24 shots at five-on-five, and 29 overall.

We also have to consider Smith’s metrics at home. Although he’s been lit up on a few occasions, overall, Smith has been effective in his friendly confines. The veteran netminder has a 93.4% save percentage, through his seven home starts, including two shutouts. Similarly, Edmonton had their backs up against the wall in their opening-round series against the Los Angeles Kings, needing two straight victories to advance to Round 2. Smith responded by winning both starts and stopping 59 of 61 shots.

The Avs shut out the Oilers in Game 2, while Smith has two shutouts in seven home games. The betting price of +825 that one, or both teams, don’t score in regulation is high enough that it’s worth playing.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers: Time of First Goal 9:00-60:00 +110

Edmonton opened the scoring in Game 3 less than 40 seconds into the contest. That goal was the lone highlight in an uneventful first nine minutes of action, which included a five-minute Colorado powerplay. As we saw throughout the rest of the game, scoring was at a premium, with the Oilers and Avs preferring to lean into their defensive systems instead of forcing the pace offensively. A similar brand of hockey should yield a different result in Game 4.

The Avs had seven minutes of powerplay time in the opening frame, creating just four high-danger chances across all strengths. Their five-on-five play was even less inspired, with Colorado attempting zero scoring or quality opportunities. Moreover, they got lucky on their only goal, with a shot from the goal line deflecting off Darnell Nurse’s stick and past Smith on the short side.

The play we saw on Saturday night is not conducive to two goals being scored in the first period, let alone the first 8:59. Both teams got lucky on their opening tallies, and it’s unlikely they manufacture offense in what will be another tight-checking affair. The first goal in this one should come after the 9:00 mark.