Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers Best Player Props

Edmonton needs to offset the loss of their top goal scorer now that Evander Kane has been suspended for Game 4. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl can’t bite off much more, so the Oilers will need to get more out of their secondary scorers, particularly on the backend.

One player to focus on is Evan Bouchard. The former first-round selection completed his first full NHL season, recording 43 points in 81 games. He’s maintained that production in the playoffs, leading the Oilers blueliners in goals and points, averaging just over 18 minutes per game. Edmonton consistently deploys Bouchard with their best players while working him in on the top powerplay unit. Still, there’s a disconnect between Bouchard’s metrics and output, suggesting that he could see a boost in scoring.

Through 15 playoff games, the rearguard has an expected goals-for rating of 53.7% across all strengths, exceeding his actual rating of 47.1%. Similarly, his on-ice PDO is below average, with the 22-year-old posting a combined shooting and save percentage of 0.979. Bouchard remains below the expected, and with the rest of his relative metrics above 50.0%, we should see his PDO and actual goals-for rating work up towards average.

The Oilers start Bouchard in the attacking zone 54.0% of the time, and he’s delivered so far this postseason. Nevertheless, there’s still room for growth from him, and at +135, it’s worth betting Bouchard finds his way onto the scoresheet in Game 4.

Mikko Rantanen Over 3.5 Shots (+125)