The Edmonton Oilers are set to play host to the Colorado Avalanche for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals tonight from Rogers Place.

Below, you can look at the lone matchup on tonight’s NHL slate and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Colorado Avalanche (-137) vs Edmonton Oilers (+114) Total: 7 (O+102/U-124)

History isn’t exactly on the Edmonton’s side as the Oilers head home to face the Colorado Avalanche trailing 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. When a team gets out to a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Final, they’ve gone on to win the series 93% of the time. While that stat is telling for the end result it’s hard to see this Oilers team going down without a fight.

They’ve been one of the more resilient teams in hockey this season and were able to come from behind multiple times in their first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have combined for just five points through two games, not super low, but not to the level of their play in Rounds 1 and 2.

The Oilers have posted a home record of 4-2 in the playoffs and although the Avalanche looked nearly unstoppable in the first two games of this series, Edmonton is in the West Finals for a reason and there’s a lot of value in them bouncing back in Game 3. The Oilers are currently listed as plus-money home underdogs at +114 and that number is simply difficult to pass up. Ride with Edmonton to cut the series deficit in half tonight at home.

After an insane Game 1 where a combined 14 goals were scored, Game 2 was much tamer where they tallied just four. There’s no denying that both teams have the offensive firepower to have another performance like Game 1, but it’s unlikely that either head coach is strategizing a track meet in the neutral zone considering all the speed that both clubs boast. With so much on the line in tonight’s Game 3 for the Oilers, expect a much better effort from Mike Smith in goal and from their defenseman, meaning you should feel confident in looking towards the under seven at -124.

Best Bets: Oilers moneyline (+114), Under 7 (-124)