Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers Game 4 Betting Guide

The Colorado Avalanche are one win away from their first Stanley Cup Finals since 2001. All that stands between them and a Western Conference Championship are the Edmonton Oilers, and they’ve offered little resistance to this point. Game 4 goes Monday night in Edmonton, with the Avalanche looking for a clean sweep of their conference rivals. Colorado enters the game as modest favorites, with an identical line to Saturday night’s contest. Still, it comes up short of their implied probability, leaving an edge in backing the visitors.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers Odds, Total

Moneyline: Avalanche -130 | Oilers +105

Spread: Avalanche -1.5 (+180) | Oilers +1.5 (+225)

Total: 7 Over -130 | Under +105

Defense Wins (Conference) Championships

The Avalanche get a lot of credit for their offensive abilities, but bettors should take notice of their defensive structure. Colorado has limited playoff leading scorers Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to six points, including just one goal over the past two outings through the first three games of the series. No one else is having any luck creating offense either, and it isn’t limited to the Oilers. The Avs have held nine of their past 11 opponents to nine or fewer high-danger chances at five-on-five, resulting in just 1.92 goals-against at five-on-five per game.

Special Metrics

Where the Avalanche separate themselves from their opponents is with their special teams. Colorado operates one of the most lethal powerplays, scoring on 27.9% of opportunities. That’s shifted the expected goals-for percentages across all strengths dramatically in their direction, with the Avs posting a 61.7% rate through the playoffs. They’ve gotten better as the postseason progresses, outplaying their opponents in six straight games with a cumulative 62.8% rating. Translated to betting prices, that’s roughly equivalent to -169.

Edmonton’s Defensive Deficiencies

Sadly, the Oilers have been unable to slow down their opponents this postseason. Edmonton is giving up an average of 10.1 high-danger and 27.1 scoring chances per game at five-on-five. Similarly, they have posted a 48.2% Corsi rating across 15 playoff games, getting out-possessed in six of their past eight.

Final Analysis

At this point, the rest of the Oilers’ postseason appears nothing more than a formality. Edmonton can’t break through the Avs’ defensive system and continue to get outplayed across all strengths. The one-game suspension of Evander Kane doesn’t help their cause either. Colorado is skating past their opponents, and their expected goals-for rating exceeds their implied probability. There’s an edge in backing the Avalanche as they go for the sweep of the Oilers.

Avalanche vs. Oilers Pick

Avalanche Moneyline -125