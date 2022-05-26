The Blues’ win was nothing, if not improbable. St. Louis overcame a three-goal deficit, then a late tally apparently flatlined their chances before Robert Thomas tied things up with 56 seconds left in regulation. Could they do it again? Maybe. Should they avoid playing from behind in Game 6? At all costs.

In that respect, we are anticipating a better start from the Blues on Friday night, something that will be easier to accomplish on home ice, where the Blues have been more effective, recording 15 goals over their past four games.

It may surprise bettors to know that St. Louis has a better shooting percentage than the Avs this postseason. The 2019 Cup winners can maximize their skill players ceiling by line matching at the Enterprise Center.

We have also seen regression from Avs’ goalie Darcy Kuemper over the last couple of outings. Kuemper is stopping just 84% of shots, allowing at least three goals in both games. The Avs’ goalie has been less reliable this postseason, posting a 91.7% save percentage, below his regular-season average of 92.1%.

The Blues have Kuemper’s number right now and need to avoid playing from behind if they hope to force a Game 7. They will come out firing on Friday night and should be the first to three goals.

Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues: Time of First Goal 9:00-60:00 +105