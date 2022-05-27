Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues Game 6 Best Bets

The St. Louis Blues came from behind twice in Game 5 to force a Game 6 tonight at home, and will look to extend this series to a decisive seventh game.

Below, you can look at the loan Western Conference matchup on tonight’s NHL slate and at some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Colorado Avalanche (-176) vs St. Louis Blues (+146); Total: 6.5 (O-118/U-104)

The St. Louis Blues were able to stay alive after their Game 5 victory on the road in Colorado thanks to a Tyler Bozak overtime winner. Nathan MacKinnon looked well on his way to helping lead the Avs past their second-round demons in Game 5, recording a hat-trick to give Colorado the lead with 2:46 remaining in the third frame. Robert Thomas eventually scored his second goal of the night with under a minute left to play and Colorado will now have to head to St. Louis for a trip they didn’t think they’d have to make after leading 3-0 in Game 5.

The Blues showed how much character they have in that contest when it would have been easy to let up after falling behind big on the road. This team has won before and knows what it takes in the playoffs and you have to wonder if the psychological aspects are playing a role here for the Avs, who haven’t been able to get past the second round in any of their last three tries.

This Avalanche team clearly has a different side to them than we’ve seen in prior seasons, even if they did suffer a heartbreaking defeat in Game 5. MacKinnon has shown us that he’s ready to take that next step in the postseason and with the effort he put forth in Game 5 it’s hard not to expect similar things to transpire here tonight in Game 6. The difference is that this time, it’ll be enough. Colorado is the better team and you shouldn’t overthink that here tonight. Look towards the value you’re getting with them tonight to win by multiple goals on the puckline at +140, much like they did in Game 4 in St. Louis.

After starting the series with two lower-scoring games in Colorado, five goals in each contest, the Avs and Blues have seen goal totals of 7, 9, and 9 in the last three games. Those numbers are promising if you like the idea of high-scoring games and with neither goalie showing the capability of stealing a game at this point, it’s hard not to like the over 6.5 once again at -118.

Best Bets: Avalanche puckline -1.5 (+140), Over 6.5 (-118)