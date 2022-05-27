Player Props: Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues Game 6

The Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues have both shown their high-scoring tendencies over the last three games and that should continue tonight in Game 6.

Ryan O’Reilly (Blues) Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (-112)

When the St. Louis Blues have needed big goals in the playoffs, they’ve looked towards Ryan O’Reilly to make that happen and he’s done just that. The 6’1 center has picked up seven goals and five assists in 11 playoff games this year and has also been tasked with shutting down their opponent’s top lines. O’Reilly has recorded 33 shots over those 11 games this postseason, which equates to three shots on goal per game.

The veteran center has only managed a combined one shot on goal during Games 4 and 5 in this series, which might make you pause with tonight’s shot prop total set at 2.5. With that being said, prior to those two lackluster performances, O’Reilly had recorded shot totals of 5,4, and 3, which should give you some confidence in this spot here tonight.

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) First Goal Scorer (+1200)

The Avalanche superstar thought he had done enough in Game 5 to propel the team to the third round of the playoffs, but that just wasn’t the case and they’ll now have to play a Game 6 in St. Louis tonight. Nathan MacKinnon showed in Game 5 why he’s considered one of the best players in hockey, recording a hat-trick and one assist, including scoring the opening goal in the contest.

These types of props are often hard to predict, which is why the value is so good, but if we’ve learned something in Game 5, it’s that MacKinnon can take over a game in the playoffs and be a difference-maker. The +1200 price that MacKinnon boasts tonight to be the first goalscorer is the highest of any player in this game and for good reason. It’s hard to envision the Avs forward being denied here and this price is far too good to pass up.

Devon Toews (Avalanche) Over 0.5 Points (-122)

The secret’s out of the bag, Devon Toews is one of the NHL’s best defensemen and he’s continued to show that this year during the team’s postseason run. Toews has played over 24:22 in every game this series and has totaled two points in the five games, both of which have come in Games 4 and 5. Without Sam Girard in the lineup, who will miss the remainder of the playoffs with an injury, Toews and Bowen Byram have been tasked with playing a key role on the team’s second powerplay unit, and it’s one that has certainly served him well.

With the last three games in this series seeing a combined 25 goals scored, you have to like the thought that there should be plenty more where that came from tonight, which means you should be looking at Colorado’s puck-moving defenseman to create offense. Toews is a focal point of that and you should like the number he’s priced at tonight to record a point at -122.