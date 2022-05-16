Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues Series Preview

We don’t know the schedule for the second round of the NHL Playoffs. Still, we are anticipating that the Central Division matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues will be one of the first series to get started. Both teams advanced with relative ease; the Avs convincingly swept the Nashville Predators, while the Blues knocked off the Minnesota Wild in six games, despite entering the series as the underdogs.

The Avalanche have some playoff demons to exorcise. Colorado has made it into the postseason five straight seasons, failing to make it past the Conference Semifinals in any of their first four attempts. They’ll face off against a Blues squad with a proven playoff pedigree.

After dropping two of their first three matchups against the Wild, the Blues went on to win three straight on the strength of a goaltending change. We’re seeing similar metrics from St. Louis now, as we did during their Stanley Cup-winning run in 2019. If the Blues sustain their current form and Jordan Binnington stays hot, this series could last longer than the betting market implies.

Colorado Avalanche (1) vs. St. Louis Blues (3) Odds, Total

Series Price: Avalanche -400 | Blues +310

Series Spread: Avalanche -1.5 (-162) | Blues +1.5 (+132)

Total Games: 4 Games (+410), 5 Games (+220), 6 Games (+225), 7 Games (+240)

Colorado Avalanche (1) vs. St. Louis Blues (3) Analysis

Things weren’t looking good for the Blues at the outset of their Conference Quarterfinal matchup against the Wild. St. Louis lost Games 2 and 3 by a combined 11-3 score. Those lopsided defeats spurred a goaltending change, with the Blues removing Ville Husso and turning the reigns over to Jordan Binnington. Although the goalie swap made a substantive difference in their goaltending stats, it had a more profound impact on the team’s metrics.

We saw sturdier defensive metrics from the Blues over those final three games, limiting the Wild to 21 combined high-danger chances and six or fewer in two of the three contests. It’s tough to draw meaningful conclusions from such a small sample size, but the Blues’ more recent performances are akin to what we saw from the team during the 2018-19 playoffs.

In that iteration of the postseason, we saw the Blues play in a defensive shell and deploy an opportunistic offense. St. Louis has a breadth of talented offensive players up front that can make the most of their decreased opportunities. The Blues have proven their method works and could frustrate the Avs with their structure.

After a series sweep in which they outscored their opponent 21-9, the Avalanche’s perceived value is skyrocketing. Still, there are a few factors worth considering before jumping to back them. Colorado’s production metrics did not substantiate its massive output. The Avs were limited to nine or fewer high-danger chances in two of the four games, with an average of 10.8 per game.

Contributing to the Avs’ success was the Predators starting third-string netminder Connor Ingram. They’ll face a big jump in class against Binnington, who is stopping 94.3% of shots through his first three postseason starts. That’s without even considering the natural regression we should see from them as their 11.9% shooting percentage works back down towards their regular-season average of 10.7%.

Backing St. Louis to win outright or the series to go seven games are tempting plus money wagers; however, our preferred approach in this series is taking the Blues as +1.5 series underdogs. This price offers some insurance if Avs win outright, as we expect the Blues to keep this series close and at the very least force a Game 7. Still, you wouldn’t be wrong for thinking St. Louis can surprise Colorado and return to the Conference Finals for the third time in seven years.

Colorado Avalanche (1) vs. St. Louis Blues (3) Predictions

The Pick: Blues +1.5 Games +132