Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Best Bets Game 3

The Colorado Avalanche will visit the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals from Amalie Arena with a 2-0 series lead.

Below, you can look at the Stanley Cup Finals matchup on tonight’s NHL slate and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Colorado Avalanche (-110) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (-110) Total: 6 (O+100, U-122)

The Tampa Bay Lightning are in trouble as they head home to host the Colorado Avalanche for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals. The Avalanche have outscored the Lightning 11-3 after two games, which wasn’t expected entering this series. The Lightning did manage to win four straight games in the Eastern Conference Finals after falling behind 2-0 to the New York Rangers, but that task will be much different against a juggernaut like the Avalanche. Although the Lightning own multiple high-end forwards, they didn’t want to play a track meet type series with the speedy Avalanche, and that’s what transpired in Game 2, which saw the Avs blow them out 7-0. The Lightning will need to make adjustments for Game 3 and get better goaltending and defensive coverage. It’s not often that Andrei Vasilevskiy allows seven goals in a contest, which means you should be expecting a much better effort from him tonight. The Bolts also need more offensive creativity from Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov, while Victor Hedman has yet to show us why he’s the best defenseman in the world in this series. With that, the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champions have a lot to improve on in Game 3, but it’s still difficult to count them out of a series, especially when they haven’t played up to the level they are capable of. With the Lightning and Avalanche owning the same odds on the moneyline at -110, you should side with the home team, who are desperate in this pivotal contest.

The first two games of this series have each totaled seven goals scored, with the Avs accomplishing that feat alone in Game 2. If the Lightning have hopes of cutting the series deficit in half, they’ll have to focus heavily on playing a much stronger defensive structure and not letting the Avalanche operate with as much time and space. Darcy Kuemper has been better than expected in this series and is coming off a shutout in Game 2, and it’s easy to envision a more focused Vasilevskiy in the Lightning crease tonight as well. With the series shifting to Tampa Bay and Jon Cooper getting the last change, you can expect the Lightning to control the matchup game and limit the Avalanche star players better than they did on the road. With that in mind, you should look towards the under six to hit for the first time at -122.

Best Bets: Lightning moneyline (-110), Under 6 (-122)