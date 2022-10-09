Coyotes Claims Juuso Valimaki Off Waivers from Flames
Grant White
It’s a fate that every professional hockey player dreads — getting claimed off waivers by the Arizona Coyotes. That’s the circumstance befalling Juuso Valimaki after the former Calgary Flames defenseman was placed on waivers ahead of the start of the regular season.
The Finnish defenseman played in just nine games for the Flames last year, recording two assists and ten penalty minutes.
Valimaki was the odd man out of a training camp battle for a spot on the Flames’ blueline. Calgary elected to go with Noah Hanifin, Mackenzie Weegar, Nikita Zadorov, Christopher Tanev, Rasmus Andersson, and Oliver Kylington, making Valimaki expendable.
With three years of service and 82 games played, Valimaki is no longer waiver-exempt, meaning all 32 clubs had a chance to claim the former first-round pick.
Valimaki joins a Coyotes squad that will be one of the worst in the league. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Desert Dogs lined as +30000 longshots in Stanley Cup futures betting, the longest odds on the board.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.