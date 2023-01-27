Coyotes' Shayne Gostisbehere Expected to Miss at Least a Month

Shayne Gostisbehere is expected to miss at least a month for the Arizona Coyotes, the Coyotes’ official website reports.

INJURY UPDATE: Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere suffered an upper body injury on Tuesday versus Anaheim and will be out of the lineup 4-6 weeks. — Arizona Coyotes PR (@AZCoyotesPR) January 26, 2023

Gostisbehere suffered an upper-body injury that could sideline him until after the March 3 NHL trade deadline. While there is no way to know if the Coyotes were thinking of moving Gostisbehere, there is little doubt that the timing of this injury is not ideal. Gostisbehere has had a resurgence in the past two seasons. Last year he had 14 goals and 51 points in 82 games, and this season he was on pace to equal or better those numbers as he had nine goals and 29 points in 48 games. Sure, he’s not great in his defensive zone, but he also plays for a poor team. If the Coyotes were looking to deal him, he would’ve brought back an excellent player or draft pick from a contending team.