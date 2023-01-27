Coyotes' Shayne Gostisbehere Expected to Miss at Least a Month

Gostisbehere suffered an upper-body injury that could sideline him until after the March 3 NHL trade deadline. While there is no way to know if the Coyotes were thinking of moving Gostisbehere, there is little doubt that the timing of this injury is not ideal. Gostisbehere has had a resurgence in the past two seasons. Last year he had 14 goals and 51 points in 82 games, and this season he was on pace to equal or better those numbers as he had nine goals and 29 points in 48 games. Sure, he’s not great in his defensive zone, but he also plays for a poor team. If the Coyotes were looking to deal him, he would’ve brought back an excellent player or draft pick from a contending team.
The Coyotes aren’t going to make the playoffs this season. They are +700, fourth worst (or best, depending on how you look at it) to finish with the worst record in the league. You can find the odds for every team’s chance to draft Connor Bedard on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.