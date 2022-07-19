Coyotes Sign Conor Geekie To Entry Level Deal

The Arizona Coyotes have signed their potential center of the future to a three-year entry-level contract. Conor Geekie drew big interest from the ‘Yotes as they traded their 27th, 34th and 45th picks from this year’s NHL Entry Draft to the San Jose Sharks to grab the 18-year-old with the 11th pick.

Geekie played his junior hockey with the Winnipeg ICE and is coming off a very productive year. The Strathclair, Manitoba native put up 24 goals, 46 assists, 49 penalty minutes, and a +46 rating in 63 WHL contests last season. Geekie added three goals, eight assists, 14 PIM, and a +3 rating in 15 playoff games.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound forward won’t likely see time at the National Hockey League level in 2022-23, but the organization is optimistic about his future. Speaking of Geekie, Arizona’s General Manager, Bill Armstrong, said, “He is a big, skilled, two-way center with good vision and a strong hockey IQ. We look forward to watching his development.”

FanDuel Sportsbook does not see the Coyotes developing much next year as the club has the longest odds in the league to win the Stanley Cup. Arizona sits as +25000 long shots heading into the season.