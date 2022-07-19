Coyotes Sign Conor Geekie To Entry Level Deal

The Arizona Coyotes have signed their potential center of the future to a three-year entry-level contract. Conor Geekie drew big interest from the ‘Yotes as they traded their 27th, 34th and 45th picks from this year’s NHL Entry Draft to the San Jose Sharks to grab the 18-year-old with the 11th pick.
Geekie played his junior hockey with the Winnipeg ICE and is coming off a very productive year. The Strathclair, Manitoba native put up 24 goals, 46 assists, 49 penalty minutes, and a +46 rating in 63 WHL contests last season. Geekie added three goals, eight assists, 14 PIM, and a +3 rating in 15 playoff games.
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound forward won’t likely see time at the National Hockey League level in 2022-23, but the organization is optimistic about his future. Speaking of Geekie, Arizona’s General Manager, Bill Armstrong, said, “He is a big, skilled, two-way center with good vision and a strong hockey IQ. We look forward to watching his development.”
FanDuel Sportsbook does not see the Coyotes developing much next year as the club has the longest odds in the league to win the Stanley Cup. Arizona sits as +25000 long shots heading into the season.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.