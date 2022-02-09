Dallas Stars Jason Robertson will play Wednesday against the Nashville Predators

Dallas Stars radio broadcaster Bruce LeVine reports that Jason Robertson is good to go for Wednesday’s game against the Nashville Predators.

Bowness also confirms Jason Robertson will play tonight. Eye infection not an issue — Bruce LeVine (@BruceLeVinePuck) February 9, 2022

Coach Rick Bowness said afterward that Robertson, who missed Tuesday’s practice with an eye infection, would be in the lineup tonight. Robertson is second on the Dallas Stars in scoring, putting away 17 goals and 24 assists in 35 games this season. He currently leads all players under the age of 23 with 31 points and his 1.17 points per game has him tied with Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel, and Mats Zuccarello at 19th overall.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Stars are -111 on the moneyline and -1.5 on the puck line against Nashville. Robertson is +1,100 to be the first goal scorer of the game.

Dallas is fifth in the Central Division and is 5-2 over its past seven games. In their previous meeting with the Preds this season, the Stars lost 4-2. Robertson had one assist and was a minus two.