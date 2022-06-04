Darcy Kuemper is Out Saturday for the Colorado Avalanche

Kuemper had to leave Game 1 of this series versus the Edmonton Oilers due to an upper-body injury and isn’t ready to return Saturday. The NHL guards their injury reports like they are state secrets, so the Avs haven’t released the exact nature of the injury to Kuemper or when they expect him back in the lineup.
After backup Pavel Francouz pitched a 4-0 shutout of the Oilers in Game 2, it’s fair to wonder if Kuemper would be on the bench even if he were healthy enough to play. Justus Annunen will backup Francouz on Saturday.
The Avalanche are +176 (-1.5) on the puck line, and -132 on the money line, with an over/under of seven, over (+102), and under (-124) versus the Oilers on Saturday. You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
