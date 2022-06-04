Darcy Kuemper is Out Saturday for the Colorado Avalanche

Darcy Kuemper will not play Saturday for the Colorado Avalanche, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Kuemper had to leave Game 1 of this series versus the Edmonton Oilers due to an upper-body injury and isn’t ready to return Saturday. The NHL guards their injury reports like they are state secrets, so the Avs haven’t released the exact nature of the injury to Kuemper or when they expect him back in the lineup.

After backup Pavel Francouz pitched a 4-0 shutout of the Oilers in Game 2, it’s fair to wonder if Kuemper would be on the bench even if he were healthy enough to play. Justus Annunen will backup Francouz on Saturday.

