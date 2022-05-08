Darcy Kuemper Suffers Eye Injury vs. Predators

Overview

After taking a high stick to the face, Darcy Kuemper left Game 3 against the Nashville Predators late in the first period. Kuemper did not return and should be considered day-to-day, although there is optimism he will be able to play in Game 4.

COL coach Jared Bednar said Darcy Kuemper has "some swelling" around the eye, but it is not too serious. It is possible the goalie plays Monday in Game 4. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 7, 2022

Predators center Ryan Johansen’s stick poked through Kuemper’s mask with less than a minute left in the opening frame. The 32-year-old was able to skate off and went back to the locker room with a towel on his face.

Kuemper stopped nine of ten shots from the Predators before exiting with a 2-1 lead. Backup netminder Pavel Francouz came in on relief and made 18 saves on 20 shots.

The Colorado offense was on full display in this one, peppering the Preds with seven goals on 41 shots on its way to a dominant 7-3 victory. Nashville will have to come up with some Music City miracles to avoid the sweep on Monday night, with or without Kuemper.

