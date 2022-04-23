David Pastrnak to Return for the Boston Bruins on Saturday

Overview

David Pastrnak will return to the lineup for the Boston Bruins on Saturday, Kevin Paul Dumont of The Boston Globe reports.

Updates: Ullmark in net today vs. NYR

And both Pastrnak and Lindholm WILL play. Reilly out on D.

McLaughlin out on F. — Kevin Paul Dupont (@GlobeKPD) April 23, 2022

Pastrnak has missed the last eight games for the Bruins due to an undisclosed injury. Pastrnak has 38 goals and 33 assists in 69 games for the Bruins this season. He has five games left to try and reach the 40-goal mark for the second time in his career. Pastrnak had 48 markers in the 2018-19 season.

The Bruins currently have the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, which would put them up against the winner of the Metropolitan Division. That winner will either be the Carolina Hurricanes or the team they are facing Saturday, the New York Rangers. This game today could be a sneak preview of that first-round matchup.

The Bruins are +195 (-1.5) on the puck line, and -140 on the money line, with an over/under of 5.5, over (-110), and under (-110) versus the Rangers on Saturday.

