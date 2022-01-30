David Savard Unavailable for Canadiens This Weekend

The Montreal Canadiens will have to slow down two of the best players in the NHL without one of their most-used defensemen. Renaud Lavoie confirmed that David Savard won’t suit up for the Habs against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, also noting that the rearguard will be unavailable against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

David Savard not in warmup. He’s injured and wont play this weekend. @CanadiensMTL — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) January 29, 2022

Savard averages the third-most ice-time on the Canadiens, featuring prominently on the penalty kill. The veteran defenseman has nine points in 42 games this season, being deployed primarily as a defensive blueliner. Montreal starts Savard in the attacking zone just 33.5% of the time.

Alexander Romanov is skating next to Savard’s usual partner Ben Chiarot in warm-ups, while Kale Clague is stepping into the vacancy for his 22nd game of the season.

The betting market has taken a stance against the Habs, installing them as +205 underdogs against the visiting Oilers, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook. Montreal has dropped four straight games entering tonight’s contest.