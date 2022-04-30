Detroit Red Wings and Head Coach Jeff Blashill to Part Ways

Overview

The Detroit Red Wings won’t bring back Jeff Blashill as head coach, TSN.ca reports.

Steve Yzerman, executive vice president of the Red Wings, announced the parting of ways on Saturday. Yzerman also told the media that assistant coach Doug Houda and goaltending coach Jeff Salajko would not have their contract renewed, either.

The Red Wings hired Blashill after the 2014-15 season. During his tenure with the team, he coached 537 games, compiling a 204-261-72 record. The Wings finished sixth in the Atlantic Division with a 32-40-10 record this season and have missed the playoffs in each of the last six seasons.

