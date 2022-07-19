Devils Sign Vitek Vanecek To 3-Year Deal

The New Jersey Devils have locked up their new goalie for the next three years. Vitek Vanecek inked a $10.2 million contract that should keep him in the Garden State for at least the next few years.

New Jersey pulled off a trade for Vanecek with the Washington Capitals at the NHL Entry Draft a few weeks ago. The Caps got the 37th, and 70th 2022 picks from the Devils, while Jersey picked up the former Capital netminder and Washington’s 46th pick from this year’s draft.

Vanecek split time with Ilya Samsonov in the Nation’s Capital last season. In 38 starts and 42 appearances, the 26-year-old went 20-12-6 with a 2.67 GAA, a .908 save percentage, and four shutouts.

Vanecek again looks like he will be in a goaltending duo situation with Mackenzie Blackwood this season.

