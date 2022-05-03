BETTING Fantasy News NHL
01:43 PM, May 3, 2022

Disciplinary Hearing for Leafs' Kyle Clifford for Colton Hit

Tyler Mason

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced that Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford will have a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday for his hit on the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Ross Colton.

In the first period of Game 1, Clifford hit Colton from behind and face-first into the boards, which opened a cut on the bridge of Colton’s nose. Clifford received a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct. Before the game even began, many fans were upset that veteran Jason Spezza was a healthy scratch, giving Clifford the spot instead.

DOPS handed out other fines to players on both sides. The Leafs’ Wayne Simmonds and Lightning’s Patrick Maroon were fined $2,250, while Tampa’s Corey Perry was fined $2,500 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct, all of which was the maximum allowed under the CBA.

Toronto won Game 1 by a score of 5-0, so the Leafs will take a one-game series lead into Wednesday.

