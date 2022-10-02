Ducks' Trevor Zegras is Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Grant White
With the start of the NHL season fast approaching, teams are finalizing their rosters. Trevor Zegras’s roster spot was never in doubt, but his start to the season is. The Anaheim Ducks’ official Twitter account confirmed their top-line center is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
Zegras ranked second on the Ducks in goals and points last season, posting above-average advanced metrics. At five-on-five, Zegras accumulated a 51.2% Corsi rating with a 51.5% expected goals-for rating, both of which are encouraging totals for the 21-year-old forward.
Ryan Strome inked a five-year pact with the Ducks this past offseason. He will be promoted to the first line if Zegras isn’t cleared for their season-opener on Wednesday, October 12, against the Seattle Kraken.
Anaheim has an exciting young nucleus, although they aren’t legitimate postseason contenders yet. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Ducks priced as +7500 longshots on the Stanley Cup futures board, the third-longest odds among Pacific Division teams.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.