Ducks' Trevor Zegras is Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury

With the start of the NHL season fast approaching, teams are finalizing their rosters. Trevor Zegras’s roster spot was never in doubt, but his start to the season is. The Anaheim Ducks’ official Twitter account confirmed their top-line center is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Injury Update:

Trevor Zegras is day-to-day with an upper body injury and will be on the ice today. pic.twitter.com/cZ3pP7CUFY — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) October 2, 2022

Zegras ranked second on the Ducks in goals and points last season, posting above-average advanced metrics. At five-on-five, Zegras accumulated a 51.2% Corsi rating with a 51.5% expected goals-for rating, both of which are encouraging totals for the 21-year-old forward.

Ryan Strome inked a five-year pact with the Ducks this past offseason. He will be promoted to the first line if Zegras isn’t cleared for their season-opener on Wednesday, October 12, against the Seattle Kraken.

Anaheim has an exciting young nucleus, although they aren’t legitimate postseason contenders yet. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Ducks priced as +7500 longshots on the Stanley Cup futures board, the third-longest odds among Pacific Division teams.