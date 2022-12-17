BETTING Fantasy News NHL
01:24 PM, December 17, 2022

Dylan Larkin Playing Saturday for Red Wings vs. Senators

George Kurtz George Kurtz

Dylan Larkin will play Saturday for the Detroit Red Wings,  Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

This was a true game-time decision, as Larkin was able to practice Friday but did so wearing a non-contact jersey. Larkin missed the Wings’ loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. The speedy forward is having a solid season for the Wings with 10 goals, 17 assists, and a rating of plus-6 in 28 games.

The Red Wings currently sit in fourth place in the Atlantic Division with a 13-10-6 record. That would put them in a tie for 10th place in the Eastern Conference. They will have to play much better if they hope to return to the playoffs.

The Wings currently lead the Ottawa Senators 1-0 in the first period. The Red Wings are +126 (-1.5) on the puck line and -220 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 6.5, over (-125), and under (-102). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.