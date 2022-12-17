Dylan Larkin Playing Saturday for Red Wings vs. Senators

Dylan Larkin will play Saturday for the Detroit Red Wings, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

#RedWings lines in warmups:

Perron-Larkin-Copp

Erne-Rasmussen-Berggren

Kubalik-Veleno-Czarnik

Soderblom-Suter-Sundqvist

Chiarot-Seider

Walman-Hronek

Maatta-Oesterle

Husso starting. Nedeljkovic backup.

Looks like Lindstrom healthy scratch. pic.twitter.com/ac4srssOIr — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) December 17, 2022

This was a true game-time decision, as Larkin was able to practice Friday but did so wearing a non-contact jersey. Larkin missed the Wings’ loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. The speedy forward is having a solid season for the Wings with 10 goals, 17 assists, and a rating of plus-6 in 28 games.

The Red Wings currently sit in fourth place in the Atlantic Division with a 13-10-6 record. That would put them in a tie for 10th place in the Eastern Conference. They will have to play much better if they hope to return to the playoffs.