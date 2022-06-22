Early Goals, Avalanche vs. Lightning GM 4 Best Game Props

The Colorado Avalance and Tampa Bay Lightning will throw down one more time at Amalie Arena before heading back to Denver for Game 5. The Avs are up 2-1 in the series, and a Game 4 victory would send a crushing blow toward the Bolts. Meanwhile, the Lightning can draw even in the series with another home win.

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals goes down at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.

Will both teams score one or more goals in the first period? Yes (+175) The Avalanche have scored first-period goals in every Stanley Cup Finals game thus far, and the Lightning have lit the lamp two of three times in the opening frame. The Avalanche lead all teams with 24 first-period goals, despite playing three fewer games than the New York Rangers and Lightning. Tampa Bay has also allowed the second-most goals in the opening frame with 15, while Colorado is fourth with 13. Both teams are in the top five for shot attempt percentage when behind. The Avs are second with 60.6 percent shot attempts when behind and Tampa Bay is fifth with 56.5. The Lightning are second overall in pure shots attempts when behind with 57. The Bolts had two games where they started from behind against the Toronto Maple Leafs, one against the Florida Panthers, and three against the Rangers. Their shot production goes up when the Lightning fall behind in a game. The Avalanche have gotten out ahead in games with a little more frequency. They never trailed the Nashville Predators, fell behind the St. Louis Blues four times, and trailed the Edmonton Oilers twice. At +175, expect the Avs and Lighting to both find the back of the net in the first period. Time of First Goals: 00:01 – 08:59 (-135)

Each game between the Avs and Lightning has featured a goal in the first nine minutes of play. The first goals in Game 1, Game 2, and Game 3 came at 7:47, 2:54, and 8:19. Gabriel Landeskog has twice been the first goalscorer in Games 1 and 3, while Valeri Nichushkin opened the scoring for Game 2. The odds are that Colorado will again open the scoring for Game 3.

Through 17 games, the Avs have seen the first goal in the opening nine minutes 13 times, while the Lightning have seen it nine of 20 times.

If either of these teams scores first, the other will quickly increase its offensive production. At -135, expect an early goal between one of these two teams.