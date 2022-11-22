Edmonton Oilers Continue to Puzzle Bettors With Potential

There’s a lot to like about the Edmonton Oilers roster, but do they have what it takes to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders?

As of now, it’s hard to say that this team can take their game to another level and compete with the elite teams in the Western Conference. That isn’t to say there isn’t potential with this team, but it’s a very top-heavy group. The Oilers aren’t getting the goaltending they need to compete, which has been the organization’s downfall this decade. Ironically, the team signed Jack Campbell to a five-year deal in free agency, expecting the former Toronto Maple Leaf netminder to solve some of those issues. That hasn’t happened, and there are more questions in the net than there were leading into the offseason. Still, it’s difficult to say that things won’t at least improve, knowing that they can hardly get worse.

Aside from goaltending, other areas need upgrading, which would help the Oilers’ futures market odds.

Below you can find the top five teams’ odds to capture the Pacific division title on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Pacific division odds Vegas Golden Knights -125 Calgary Flames 340 Edmonton Oilers 500 Los Angeles Kings 800 Seattle Kraken 1600

McDavid, Draisaitl Need More Help

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are two of the world’s top five hockey players, but there’s no doubt this team needs other players to contribute. It’s hard to say whether they should upgrade their forwards or the backend, but there are pieces they could move to improve the club.

The Oilers don’t want to waste their superstars’ prime years, and it’s hard to say whether or not they peaked after falling short in the Western Conference Finals last season. The team was carried by McDavid and Draisaitl but struggled without their contributions. Facing an elite group like the Colorado Avalanche exposed Edmonton’s flaws.

Considering how the most recent Stanley Cup winners were built, they all asserted themselves with a game-changing defenseman. The Oilers have some solid defensemen, but non on the level of Cale Makar. Those types of players aren’t available on the trade market, so it’s difficult to see the Oilers finding their way out of the Western Conference as they currently stand.