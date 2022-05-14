Edmonton Oilers Star Leon Draisaitl Questionable for Game 7

Leon Draisaitl is questionable to play Saturday for the Edmonton Oilers, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft won’t respond when asked if Leon Draisaitl (ankle) will play. Says Todd McLellan put it well last week when saying it’s the time of year to not speak about injuries. — Helene Elliott (@helenenothelen) May 14, 2022

Draisaitl didn’t participate in the morning skate Saturday due to an ankle injury. It is unknown when the ankle injury occurred, but Draisaitl seemed to have shorter shifts in Game 6 but did end up playing over 18 minutes of ice time.

It would be a significant blow for the Oilers’ chances to win Game 7 and move on to the second round of the playoffs if Draisaitl can’t play. Connor McDavid may be the best player in the NHL, but Draisaitl is not that far behind. Draisaitl had 55 goals and 55 assists in 80 games for the Oilers this season. He also has five goals and three assists in six playoff games versus the Los Angeles Kings in the first round. It would seem that Draisaitl will give it a go Saturday, but perhaps he won’t be at full strength or won’t be able to play his normal minutes. We likely won’t be optimistic about his availability to play Saturday until we see if he participates in the pregame skate.

