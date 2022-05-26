The Edmonton Oilers will look to head to Calgary tonight and finish off their series with the Flames on the road, after picking up a 3-1 lead at home in Game 4.

Below, you can look at the loan Western Conference matchup on tonight’s NHL slate and at some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Edmonton Oilers (+130) vs Calgary Flames (-156) Total: 7 (O-144/U+118)

This Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers series probably hasn’t gone the way you’ve expected. Even with both teams having the ability to score at high paces, there was more of an expectation that with Calgary having home ice to begin the series, they would be able to slow down some of the Oilers stars and make it more of a defensive style of game. Even if that’s what their goal was as the series started, it hasn’t come to fruition because Edmonton has continued to play their brand of hockey, as the Oilers have completely controlled the neutral zone, utilized the elite speed of their highly-skilled players, and controlled puck possession.

At this point in the series, the Edmonton’s best players have been better than Calgary’s, so if the Flames hope to get back in this series tonight at home, they’ll need a much better effort from their stars. The biggest factor in this game could come down to the goalies in Mike Smith and Jacob Markstrom, who’ve had rough patches in this series, including Game 4. We expect that tonight will see the winner come from whichever goalie is able to fortify their net, and even if this hasn’t been the case in the series, it’s hard not to want to back the Vezina finalist in Markstrom at home.

If any team has the experience of coming back from down 3-1, it’s a Darryl Sutter-coached hockey team and one that will be able to control the matchups tonight at home. Calgary’s loan victory in this series was by multiple goals and nice value on the puckline at +158.

So far in this series, three of the four matchups have seen the total go over, and even with Calgary controlling the matchups tonight, it’s hard to see that trend not continuing. We’re on the Flames because of their offensive potential at home, especially with their season on the line, but believe we should be in store for another high-scoring matchup. The line has shifted from 6.5 to 7 but the piece is much improved at +118 (was-140).

Best Bets: Flames puckline (+158), Over 7 (+118)