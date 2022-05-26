Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames Game 5 Player Props

The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames have had no issue scoring goals in their best-of-seven series and that trend should continue tonight for Game 5.

Head over to the FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find all the NHL player props for tonight’s matchups.

Johnny Gaudreau (Flames) Over 4.5 Shots on Goal (+122)

The Calgary Flames top-line struggled to score on the road in Games 3 and 4, but that certainly wasn’t for a lack of opportunity. Johnny Gaudreau led the Flames in scoring during the regular season and has continued that into the playoffs, where he boasts 13 points in 11 games. The 5’9″ winger isn’t afraid to put pucks on the net and that’s a trend that’s been noticeable throughout Calgary’s playoff run.

The speedy winger has 44 shots on goal through 11 games, which equates to four shots per game. That’s a number that shouldn’t go unnoticed, with tonight’s shot prop total for Gaudreau up to 3.5 shots, with the over presenting nice value at +122. Over his last five games in the postseason, Gaudreau has recorded four or more shots in each of those games and also had seven in the first meeting of this series. That’s a number that’s hard to ignore.

Elias Lindholm (Flames) Over 0.5 Goals (+168)

The Calgary Flames are on the brink of elimination and they’re going to need a big effort tonight from their top-line of Elias Lindholm, Johnny Gaudreau, and Matthew Tkachuk. Tkachuk recorded a hat-trick in Game 1 and has been quiet since then, but Lindholm has been able to get involved in the goal-scoring department on two separate occasions in this series, which is noteworthy with the struggles of his linemates.

The Selke Trophy nominee, which goes to the NHL’s top defensive forward, also brings it on the scoresheet where he boasted a career-high 42 goals this season. The Swedish center leads the Flames in goals during the playoffs with five and you’re getting him at a nice number to score tonight at +168.

Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) Over 1.5 Points (+134)

After listing this bet on Tuesday we’re going back to the well on this one tonight because it’s gotten to the point where the value exceeds the risk. The proof is in the pudding, as Leon Draisaitl has been on a tear with Evander Kane and Connor McDavid on the team’s top line, while the Calgary Flames have yet to find a solution for this star-studded trio.

The big German forward has recorded point totals of 3, 3, 4, and 3 in this series against Calgary which makes the great value given at +134 surprising. Kane, McDavid, and Draisaitl have upped their playoff point total to 62 through 11 games, an astronomical number that should increase our confidence in backing one of the trio.