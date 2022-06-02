Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche GM2 Best Game Props
Grant White
Everyone was expecting offense, and somehow, the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers still over-delivered in Game 1 of their Western Conference Final. The Avs crushed Connor McDavid and company 8-6 to take the series lead, and they can run it back for one more before embarking on just their fifth and sixth road games of the postseason. Offense remains the priority for both of these teams, and we should see more high-flying antics in Game 2 on Thursday.
These game props stand out as wagers worth making.
Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche: Most Goals in the Second Period +165
The Oilers have had a reliable trend emerge over the past few games, which continued in the series opener. The second period has been the highest-scoring frame in five of the past six contests. There’s value in betting that to happen again on Thursday.
Output correlates with production, and the analytics support that the second stanza was the most productive period on Tuesday night. The Oilers and Avs combined for 14 high-danger opportunities and 29 shots at five-on-five, representing 43.8% of the quality chances and 40.9% of the attempts on the net. That was the third time over the Oilers’ past four games where the second frame had the most shots.
Although the third has the best odds to be the highest-scoring period, we’ve seen more reserved efforts from teams in the final frame this postseason. That was the case in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final, as just seven of the 32 high-danger chances and 19 of the 71 shots were in the final 20 minutes. Whichever team has the lead will be happy to sit back and close out the contest rather than opening themselves up to additional opportunities.
Offense flowing naturally in the second period of Oilers’ contests has been a reliable trend that isn’t worth betting against.
Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche: Both Teams to Score in the Second Period -110
We’ve highlighted another prop that correlates strongly with the first, both teams to find the back of the net in the middle frame. Strong underlying metrics are propping up Edmonton’s scoring. However, the Avs also have a few noteworthy trends.
Both teams have scored in the second period in five straight matchups and eight of 11 playoff games. The supporting analytics have been less reliable in Colorado’s contests, but they are trending in a similar direction to the Oilers. Over the past four Avalanche contests, 39.8% of the total quality chances between both teams have been attempted in the second period. Moreover, most opportunities have occurred in the middle frame in three of those five matchups.
Colorado’s metrics align with the Oilers, resulting in an abundance of goals in the second period. Chances flow more organically, and the analytics support that this trend should continue into Game 2. The price has come down on both teams to score in the second, and it should continue to trend in that direction ahead of puck drop on Thursday. That means now is the time to buy.
