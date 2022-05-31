Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche Best Game Props

The puck is about to drop on the Western Conference Finals. On Tuesday, the Colorado Avalanche host the Edmonton Oilers, with both teams looking to undo years of defeat. The winner of Game 1 doesn’t punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final, but it will allow them to set the tone for the rest of the series. Offense is a priority for both teams, and we’re expecting the Avs and Oilers to play to their strengths in the series opener.

With that in mind, there are a couple of game props to focus on tonight.