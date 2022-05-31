Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche Best Game Props
Grant White
The puck is about to drop on the Western Conference Finals. On Tuesday, the Colorado Avalanche host the Edmonton Oilers, with both teams looking to undo years of defeat. The winner of Game 1 doesn’t punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final, but it will allow them to set the tone for the rest of the series. Offense is a priority for both teams, and we’re expecting the Avs and Oilers to play to their strengths in the series opener.
With that in mind, there are a couple of game props to focus on tonight.
Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche: Both Teams to Score in the First Period +140
Goals have been flowing naturally for both teams to start the postseason. Edmonton has the top two point-getters and top goalscorer in Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Evander Kane. The Avalanche has its elite producers, with five different skaters averaging a point-per-game in these playoffs and 11 players with at least five points. There’s no hiding the skill in these lineups, which should lead to early scoring from both teams in Game 1.
Edmonton and Colorado are the two highest-scoring teams this postseason. The Oilers have a modest advantage in goal scoring, averaging 4.33 goals per game, marginally higher than the Avs’ 4.30. Edmonton came out of the gates hot all season, with McDavid and Draisaitl ranking first and fourth in first-period goals. They’ve maintained that pace into the playoffs, finding the back of the net nine times through their first 12 games in the opening stanza.
The Avalanche have looked even more impressive early in games, tallying 12 times and recording first-period goals in six of their ten matchups. This postseason, part of the Avs game plan has been to assert themselves early, forcing their opponents to try and keep pace. Don’t expect them to deviate from what got them here against an Oilers squad that doesn’t have any breaks.
Similar game plans and abundant skills should help both teams score in the first period.
Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche: Both Teams to Score Three or More Goals +130
We’re not expecting the offense to be limited to the first period. Both teams have a knack for scoring, while Mike Smith and Darcy Kuemper have looked suspect at times in these playoffs. That should help both teams reach three goals in the series opener.
Kuemper hasn’t been tested frequently, with the Avs allowing just 27 shots per game. However, Kuemper is stopping just 90.4% of attempts. His struggles date back to the regular season, with the 32-year-old recording a .895 save percentage over his last 17 appearances.
Overall, Smith has looked better than Kuemper this postseason. Despite facing the second-most shots, Smith has a respectable .927 save percentage. Still, the veteran netminder has been prone to bad outings, allowing three or more goals in seven of his 12 games. He’s also struggled in both Game 1s this postseason, allowing a 7.17 goals-against average while stopping just 84.4% of shots.
Edmonton and Colorado have scored at will in the playoffs, and that’s not going to change in Game 1 on Tuesday, which is reflected in the total being set at seven. Both teams scoring in the first would go a long way to helping these Western Conference rivals make it to three goals each.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.