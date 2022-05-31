Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche Best Player Props
Grant White
The Conference Finals are upon us the Stanley Cup Playoffs speed towards a conclusion. The Edmonton Oilers made short work of the Calgary Flames in the second round, while the Colorado Avalanche took down the St. Louis Blues in six games. Now, they face off against each other with a spot in the finals on the line. These teams spew offense and have no shortage of skilled players, and the player prop market is loaded with plus-money wagers with tons of upside.
These are the player props worth considering ahead of Game 1 of the Western Conference Final.
Anytime Goal Scorer: Evander Kane +150
It’s not every day that the playoffs’ leading goal scorer is priced as a mid-range option on the player prop market, but that’s the position Evander Kane is in for the series opener. Kane is the pacesetter with 12 goals through the first two rounds of the playoffs, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.
Skating next to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Kane is the recipient of many quality opportunities, which he continues to make the most of. The 30-year-old is scoring on 23.5% of shots, the second-best shooting percentage among players who have played at least ten games. Moreover, Kane is doing most of his damage at five-on-five. Although the winger plays on the Oilers’ powerplay, only two of his goals have come with the man-advantage, highlighting his dominant play at five-on-five.
Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper has been inconsistent in the playoffs, allowing a few bad goals. Kane could perpetuate those concerns on Tuesday night. At +150, he’s worth a look as an any time goal scorer.
Cale Makar Over 0.5 Points -250
Colorado continues to flourish offensively. The team has five players averaging at least a point-per-game in the playoffs, getting meaningful production out of their entire roster. However, the team would look very different without Cale Makar stabilizing the back end.
The former first-round draft pick is tied for the team lead in scoring, recording three goals and ten assists through his first ten postseason games. The Avs deploy Makar across all strengths, and he continues to thrive under any circumstance. Makar has five powerplay assists and one game-winning goal while averaging nearly 27 minutes of ice-time.
His advanced metrics are even more impressive. The former Brooks Bandit has a 67.2% expected goals-for rating across all strengths while starting 60.6% of his shifts in the attacking zone. Makar has staked himself to the team lead in on-ice scoring and high-danger chances, averaging 19.6 and eight per game. Opponents are constantly chasing the puck with Makar on the ice, with the rearguard establishing a 63.6% Corsi rating.
Makar propels the Avalanche on the blue line, and he’ll continue to have opportunities against an Oilers team that is allowing 10.4 high-danger chances per contest. Rightfully, money continues to pour in on the over 0.5 on Makar’s scoring prop, but it’s the right side to be on.
