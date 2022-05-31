Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche Best Player Props

It’s not every day that the playoffs’ leading goal scorer is priced as a mid-range option on the player prop market, but that’s the position Evander Kane is in for the series opener. Kane is the pacesetter with 12 goals through the first two rounds of the playoffs, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Skating next to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Kane is the recipient of many quality opportunities, which he continues to make the most of. The 30-year-old is scoring on 23.5% of shots, the second-best shooting percentage among players who have played at least ten games. Moreover, Kane is doing most of his damage at five-on-five. Although the winger plays on the Oilers’ powerplay, only two of his goals have come with the man-advantage, highlighting his dominant play at five-on-five.

Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper has been inconsistent in the playoffs, allowing a few bad goals. Kane could perpetuate those concerns on Tuesday night. At +150, he’s worth a look as an any time goal scorer.

Cale Makar Over 0.5 Points -250