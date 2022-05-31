Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche Game 1 Best Bets

The Colorado Avalanche are set to play host to the Edmonton Oilers for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals tonight from Ball Arena.

Below, you can look at the lone matchup on tonight’s NHL slate and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Edmonton Oilers (+146) vs Colorado Avalanche (-178) Total: 7 (O+104, U-128)

Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon are two of the NHL’s biggest stars, and they begin a best-of-seven series tonight to see who will represent the West in the Stanley Cup Finals. The Avalanche won two of the three meetings during the regular season, with two of those games being decided by one goal. For the first time in the MacKinnon era, you’re starting to see a killer instinct from the Avalanche, which should be problematic for the Oilers, especially if they have to acclimatize to the altitude in Colorado. Edmonton has been a postseason surprise compared to the Avs, and Colorado presents a much different challenge than the Flames did in Round 2. The Avalanche looked great in both of their opening games through the first two rounds, and there is no reason not to expect that trend to continue against the Oilers. Colorado is currently -178 favorites on the moneyline, and even if that price isn’t ideal, it’s one you can still look at with confidence.

These teams feature two of the more high-octane offenses in the NHL. However, during their three meetings this season, only one of those contests saw more than five goals. Stopping the McDavid line will be vital for Colorado in this series, and even if they can’t wholly contain them, the Avs will need to keep them more subdued than the Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings did. The total starts at a high number for Game 1 at seven, but there may be a feeling-out process to open this contest. Still, the under doesn’t present a ton of value at -128, but it’s a price worth considering here.

Best Bets: Avalanche moneyline (-178), Under 7 (-128)