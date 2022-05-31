Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche Game 1 Player Props

The Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche possess a lot of offensive firepower, which means there are plenty of player props to target for Game 1 on Tuesday.

Mike Smith (Oilers) Over 32.5 Saves (-106)

There’s a lot of evidence that Mike Smith will be in for a busy night during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. The 40-year-old netminder opened the playoffs with a 35 save performance against the Los Angeles Kings, followed by a dismal showing in the series opener against the Calgary Flames, where he allowed three goals on ten shots. During Colorado’s first game against Nashville, the Avs had 45 shots on goal and followed that with 54 shots in their first game against the St. Louis Blues in Round 2. If you combine Smith’s two performances with what we’ve seen out of the Avalanche so far, you get a recipe for a lot of shots on goal in Game 1.

Smith’s save prop tonight is currently set at 32.5, meaning there’s value with the over at -106.

Zach Hyman (Oilers) Over 0.5 Goals (+205)

The Oilers’ elite forechecking winger has been dynamite through two rounds of playoff action, and yet Zach Hyman is still priced at a valuable number. Hyman has scored eight goals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and currently sits tied for third in goals. There is excellent plus-money value at +205, knowing his skillset. Edmonton will need to score gritty goals on the road by driving the net and collecting rebounds, which Hyman has thrived at in the postseason. Playing on the team’s second line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Jesse Puljujarvi has been great for the winger, and he’s played a vital role in front of the net on the first powerplay unit.

Take the value here in what could be the last time you see the Hyman above +200 to score.

Cale Makar (Avalanche) Over 0.5 Goals (+250)

Cale Makar probably hasn’t received the attention he’s deserved through two rounds of the playoffs, but that’s about to change in Round 3. Stylistically, this should be an excellent matchup for the Norris Trophy nominee and one where he can get involved offensively with ease. Edmonton plays a speed game that relies heavily on their top-end talent, which works for Makar, one of the best skaters in the NHL. The flashy defenseman has scored three goals and tallied 13 points through ten playoff games. This prop is one to look for multiple times during this series against Edmonton.

Makar is currently priced at +250 to score tonight, but we saw that number in the +100s during the first two rounds, meaning there is value in tonight’s matchup.