The Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers had plenty of fireworks in Game 1, which saw the Avs come out on top 8-6 to take a 1-0 series lead. There was an expectation that we would see a high-scoring series, but it was tough to foresee a combined 14 goals in the first matchup. The Avalanche have been dominant in Game 1’s throughout the first three rounds, while the Oilers have responded well after early losses, posting a 2-0 record in Game 2’s during their postseason run. The Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings found that out firsthand, while Colorado owns a 1-1 record in Game 2’s this year. Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Evander Kane have combined for 12 points in Game 2’s, and you should expect that this line will have a more dominant performance in tonight’s contest. It should be a long series between these clubs, and with how the Oilers responded down big in Game 1, there’s a good chance they’ll have a much better effort in Game 2. The Edmonton moneyline is where you should target the action, with the Oilers currently sitting at +146.
Game 1 was entertaining, and we can continue to expect a lot of goals in this matchup. Mike Smith has had a lousy track record in Game 1’s, but the Avs saw their starter Darcy Kuemper exit the game and not return and his status for tonight is currently unknown. There’s no doubt that Pavel Francouz is a downgrade on Kuemper, which could help create more offense if he ultimately gets the start tonight. Both teams’ speed made for a lot of time and space, and if that’s a trend that continues, there’s little chance the total ever goes under. There will be adjustments made by Jay Woodcroft and Jared Bednar moving forward in this series, but it’s difficult to imagine that either head coach can limit their opposition’s offense. There’s too much offensive firepower in this series to avoid the over at +104, especially with plus-money value.
Best Bets: Oilers moneyline (+146), Over 7.5 (+104)
