Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche GM2 Best Player Props

There has been no slowing down the Edmonton Oilers’ top line of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Evander Kane. McDavid and Draisaitl are leading postseason scoring, averaging better than two points per game, while Kane has a four-goal cushion as the goals leader. Still, the betting market is short-changing Draisaitl’s chances at another multi-point effort on Thursday night.

The former Hart Trophy winner comes into tonight’s contest on a nine-game point streak, recording two or more points in seven of those matchups, including six straight. The Oilers continue to deploy Draisaitl primarily in the offensive zone, with 65.0% of his zone starts coming in his opponent’s end.

The German center has made the most of those opportunities, ranking second on the team in scoring and high-danger chances. What’s been more critical to Drai’s offensive success is his finishing ability. Draisaitl’s 17.6% on-ice shooting percentage leads the team, resulting in the second-most goals.

The Colorado Avalanche didn’t have an answer for Draisaitl and McDavid on Tuesday night, and it would be unwise to expect that to change in Game 2. It’s worth the plus-money investment that Draisaitl makes it seven straight multi-point efforts.

