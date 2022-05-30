Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche Series Player Props
The Western Conference finals between the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers should present plenty of scoring and player props to target.
Colorado and Edmonton were among the highest scoring offenses during the regular season. The Avs were third with 312 goals, and the Oilers ranked seventh with 290.
This series presents multiple opportunities for player props to target on the FanDuel Sportsbook, including the lines mentioned below.
Colorado / Edmonton Series Leading Goal Scorer (Deadheat rules apply)
The Avalanche and Oilers are loaded with high-end talent, which is evident when looking at who could lead this series in goals. Evander Kane currently leads the Stanley Cup Playoffs in goals with 12 and boasts only the sixth-best odds to have the most goals in this series at +950. However, at +500, his linemate Leon Draisaitl should be worthy of consideration too. The German forward has seven goals in the playoffs, which is fourth of the players remaining. Another Oiler to watch is Zach Hyman, who has quietly scored eight goals in the postseason and sits at +1200. Even if he is a long shot to lead the series in goals, it’s still an excellent price point for Hyman.
Against the St. Louis Blues, Nathan MacKinnon was a man on a mission in the late stages of that series. He can certainly carry that over to Round 3 and lead a series in goal-scoring at +450.
The value plays here are Draisaitl and Kane, who both present the best bang for your buck. It seems difficult to imagine that the Avalanche will have an easier time managing the Oilers’ top line than the Calgary Flames did, which means they should be in for another high-scoring series.
Player
Team
Odds
Nathan MacKinnon
Colorado Avalanche
450
Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
500
Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers
500
Mikko Rantanen
Colorado Avalanche
650
Gabriel Landeskog
Colorado Avalanche
750
Evander Kane
Edmonton Oilers
950
Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Nathan MacKinnon to all score 3+ Goals in the series (+340)
The trio of Connor McDavid, Draisaitl, and MacKinnon all boast an elite scoring presence. Against the Flames, McDavid scored three goals in just five games, while Draisaitl added a pair. MacKinnon finished the Avs series with the Blues with three goals, all in the team’s Game 5 losing effort. Looking at the previous round, two of the three players listed in this prop would have had the three goals needed for this wager to hit. The one that didn’t, Draisaitl, tallied 55 goals during 80 games in the regular season. These are three electric players and should post great scoring numbers throughout the series. At +340, the price is too reasonable to pass up. If you feel like all three can contribute at even higher levels, the odds for each scoring four or more goals in the series has nearly four times the payout at +1260.
