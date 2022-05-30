Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche Series Preview

The Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers will begin the Western Conference Finals Tuesday night, with the Avs hosting Games 1 and 2 from Ball Arena.

Below are some notable series odds from the FanDuel Sportsbook

Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche Odds, Total

Series Betting: Edmonton Oilers (+195) | Colorado Avalanche (-240)

Total Games: 4 Games (+520), 5 Games (+240), 6 Games (+205), 7 Games (+210)

Colorado and Total: Avalanche in 4 (+760), Avalanche in 5 (+370), Avalanche in 6 (+390), Avalanche in 7 (+420)

Edmonton and Total: Oilers in 4 (+1800), Oilers in 5 (+1040), Oilers in 6 (+680), Oilers in 7 (+630)

Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche Analysis

It’s no secret around the hockey world that the Colorado Avalanche have been favored to win the Stanley Cup all season, and that hasn’t changed ahead of their series-opening with the Edmonton Oilers. Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar lead the Avs in scoring with 13 points through 11 playoff games, while five Colorado players boast double-digit point totals heading into Round 3. This kind of production will be a different challenge for the Oilers, who just bounced the defensive juggernaut Calgary Flames. The Flames were a solid defensive unit, but they didn’t boast the elite talent and scoring depth that Colorado does, which should make this a high-scoring series. However, these teams met three times during the regular season and had goal totals of five, three, and nine, which might make you pause before going heavy on the overs in this series.

Edmonton’s success against Calgary hinged on its top line of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Evander Kane. Even if that line’s production continues, the Avs’ top talent should be able to keep pace, which could make for a lot of goals. The goaltending could be the ultimate deciding factor in this series, with Mike Smith picking up steam as the playoffs have rolled along, while Darcy Kuemper has seen his play falter of late.

This series will be the first appearance in a conference final for both McDavid and MacKinnon, which means one of these elite Canadian talents will also advance to their first Stanley Cup Finals. The speed that both teams possess should make for a high-paced series.

In their series with the St. Louis Blues, the Avalanche presented as a team constructed differently from years past and built to win this season. The Oilers will be a formidable foe and should be able to make this a complicated series for the Avs, but there’s a lot of value in Colorado to win this series in six games, which is a realistic outcome.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche Predictions

Best Bet: Avalanche in 6 (+390)