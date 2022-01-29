Edmonton Oilers vs. Montreal Canadiens Betting Guide: The Oilers Will Open the Flood Gates

Edmonton Oilers vs. Montreal Canadiens Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Oilers -275 | Canadiens +220

Spread: Oilers -1.5 (-105) | Canadiens -115

Total: Over 6.5 (-110) | Under 6.5 (-110)

Edmonton Oilers vs. Montreal Canadiens News, Analysis, and Picks

The Oilers’ struggles this season have been well documented. They quickly went from being one of the top teams in the Western Conference to the middle of the pack in months. However, Edmonton has quietly put together three wins, including a 3-2 shootout victory over the Predators on Thursday. Connor McDavid tied the game at one in the first period, while Evan Bouchard evened it up at two for the Oilers in the second.

Leon Draisaitl is tied for the NHL scoring lead with 29 goals and 30 assists. McDavid is there with him, racking up 21 goals and 37 assists in 38 games. Edmonton is fresh off signing Evander Kane to a one-year deal. This year, Kane has been the subject of multiple NHL investigations and a 21 game suspension for violating the league’s COVID-19 policy.

Meanwhile, Montreal is the worst team in the league. The Habs have two wins in their past 19 games. They’re coming off a 5-4 loss to the Ducks. Jake Evans had two goals for the Canadiens in the losing effort.

Nick Suzuki leads the team in scoring with eight goals and 16 assists. The Canadiens have been dealing with many injuries and absences all season. The most notable has been Carey Price and Shea Weber.

Edmonton is 11th in the NHL scoring, averaging 3.21 goals per game, while Montreal is 31st with 2.21. The Canadiens are one of the few teams that the Oilers are better than when trying to keep the puck out of the net. Edmonton is 22nd in opponent scoring, allowing 3.33 goals per game, while Montreal is last in the NHL with 3.79.

Against the puck line, the Oilers are 15-24 and 8-11 on the road, while the Canadiens are 18-24 and 7-10 at home. One trend to keep an eye on is Edmonton is 11-2 in their past 13 games when allowing two or fewer goals in their previous game.

The Oilers are not playing at the level they were to begin the season, but they don’t have to be great to beat the Canadiens. We expect the easier matchup will bolster Edmonton’s offense and see some of their heavier hitters feast on Montreal.

The Picks: Oilers moneyline (-275), Under 6.5 (-110), Leon Draisaitl – Points: Over 1.5 (+116), Connor McDavid – Goals: Over 0.5 (+130)

All NHL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.