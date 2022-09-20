Ex-Norris Trophy Winner P.K. Subban Announces Retirement

“I never looked at myself or ever felt I was ‘just a hockey player,’ said Subban. “I always looked at myself as a person who happened to play hockey. Having that perspective allowed me to enjoy every shift like it was my last, celebrate every goal with emotion, and play every game as if someone paid to watch me play who had never seen me play before….the NHL also provided me with a platform that allowed me to give back [through] my charities. A sincere thank you to the many players that I either played with or competed against who brought out the best in me.”
A second-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens in 2007, the 33-year-old spent seven seasons with the Habs, winning the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman in 2013. He was traded to the Nashville Predators in 2016, helping lead the team to a berth in the Stanley Cup Final. After three years in the Music City, Subban was dealt to the New Jersey Devils, where he spent the remainder of his career.
“I look forward to the road ahead, and the many exciting opportunities to come,” Subban said. “I’m excited to share what those are with you all when the time comes!”
Subban ends his NHL journey with 467 points (115 G, 352 A) in 834 career games.
FanDuel Sportsbookhas the Colorado Avalanche as odds-on-favorites to win the 2022-23 Stanley Cup at +450.
