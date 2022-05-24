FanDuel Odds Boost Highlights Rangers and Oilers to Win

New York Rangers and Edmonton Oilers Both Record Game 4 Victories (+330)
Both clubs put forth impressive Game 3 victories, with a lot of credit to Igor Shesterkin and Mike Smith, who both had star-caliber performances in goal.
New York has an advantage tonight with how poor the Hurricanes have been on the road in these playoffs where they currently own a record of 0-4. Shesterkin has seen his save percentages get better in every game this series, starting at .923 in Game 1 with an amazing .977 in Game 3. Smith has followed a similar trajectory in the Oilers series with the Flames, starting at .700 in Game 1 where Edmonton was blown out before improving all the way to .970 in Game 3 to give his team a series lead.
If you’re not looking towards the goaltending to find advantages in these matchups for Edmonton and New York, you can also look at some of their high-powered forwards that are finding success. Connor McDavid, Evander Kane, and Leon Draisaitl have been borderline unstoppable for the Oilers since being paired together on the team’s top line, while Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, and Frank Vatrano have come to play for the Rangers in the second round. Currently speaking, the Rangers are getting more spread out scoring from throughout their lineup and that’s really the way this team was built, while the Oilers are so reliant on their top talent and that’s paid dividends through six playoff wins this postseason.
The Rangers are in more of a must-win territory game tonight as they trail the Hurricanes 2-1 in their series and are hosting Game 4, while the Oilers have the potential to put the Flames on the brink of elimination. There’s too much value in this current odds boost from FanDuel that would originally payout at +250 to not consider it. Follow the trends that these two goalies are providing and expect them both to find a way to pick up Game 4 victories once again.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.