FanDuel Odds Boost Highlights Rangers and Oilers to Win

The Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers both picked up Game 3 victories in their respective series and they’ll look to replicate that tonight, as each series goes to Game 4.

Check out the odds for the Stanley Cup Playoffs on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Rangers and Edmonton Oilers Both Record Game 4 Victories (+330)

Both clubs put forth impressive Game 3 victories, with a lot of credit to Igor Shesterkin and Mike Smith, who both had star-caliber performances in goal.

New York has an advantage tonight with how poor the Hurricanes have been on the road in these playoffs where they currently own a record of 0-4. Shesterkin has seen his save percentages get better in every game this series, starting at .923 in Game 1 with an amazing .977 in Game 3. Smith has followed a similar trajectory in the Oilers series with the Flames, starting at .700 in Game 1 where Edmonton was blown out before improving all the way to .970 in Game 3 to give his team a series lead.

If you’re not looking towards the goaltending to find advantages in these matchups for Edmonton and New York, you can also look at some of their high-powered forwards that are finding success. Connor McDavid, Evander Kane, and Leon Draisaitl have been borderline unstoppable for the Oilers since being paired together on the team’s top line, while Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, and Frank Vatrano have come to play for the Rangers in the second round. Currently speaking, the Rangers are getting more spread out scoring from throughout their lineup and that’s really the way this team was built, while the Oilers are so reliant on their top talent and that’s paid dividends through six playoff wins this postseason.

The Rangers are in more of a must-win territory game tonight as they trail the Hurricanes 2-1 in their series and are hosting Game 4, while the Oilers have the potential to put the Flames on the brink of elimination. There’s too much value in this current odds boost from FanDuel that would originally payout at +250 to not consider it. Follow the trends that these two goalies are providing and expect them both to find a way to pick up Game 4 victories once again.