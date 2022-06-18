FanDuel Odds Boost: Mackinnon, Rantanen Each Record 1+ Point

The Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning will play Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals tonight, with a FanDuel odds boost present for two top forwards.

Three Colorado forwards recorded multi-point games in their Game 1 win, including Mikko Rantanen, Valeri Nichushkin, and Gabriel Landeskog.

The Avs forward lines have been somewhat in a blender since Nazem Kadri went down with an injury against the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Finals. The top line of Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon, and Nichushkin remains intact, but chances have been made to their second line with Artturi Lehkonen playing alongside Rantanen and Andre Burakovsky. The second line for the Avs was the team’s most dominant one in Game 1 and it was fitting that Burakovsky ultimately scored the game-winner in overtime.

Tonight’s FanDuel odds boost will feature Mackinnon and Rantanen, two of the team’s top point-getters in the postseason with 19 each, sitting behind just Cale Makar who has the team lead at 22. The odds boost listed has MacKinnon and Rantanen to both record at least one or point boosted from +100 to +140.

The Avs superstar duo owned the two highest point totals for the Western Conference winners during the regular season and they’ve contributed at a high level in the playoffs. Rantanen was a difference-maker in Game 1, arguably the best player on the ice. Even with this duo playing on separate lines, there’s no doubt that both of these players are massive play drivers on their respective units and they also make for one of the more deadly powerplay combinations in the league.

During the team’s 15 playoff games this season, MacKinnon has tallied points 13 times, while Rantanen has points in 12 of 15 contests. They are two of the more dynamic players in the NHL and there’s certainly value in this number. Even when MacKinnon didn’t have his best game in the series opener, he still managed to end up on the scoresheet.

The fact that you’re getting juice on this number and solid plus-money value makes it an odds boost that will be difficult to pass up ahead of this all-important Game 2.