FanDuel Odds Boost: Stamkos, Kucherov, Kreider, Zibanejad to Open Scoring

The Tampa Bay Lightning will look to close out their series tonight at home against the New York Rangers from Amalie Arena. Here’s a FanDuel Sportsbook odds-boost bet you should consider.

Stamkos, Kucherov, Kreider, Zibanejad to Score 1st Goal of Game (+350)

Tonight’s Game 6 between the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning presents an excellent odds boost to consider from the FanDuel Sportsbook. Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Chris Kreider, and Mika Zibanejad were initially listed at +250 to have any one of the foursome open the scoring in this matchup. FanDuel has added some incentive for bettors tonight, giving those players an odds boost to +350 to be the first goal scorer in this game.

There’s some precedence behind these four players being selected for this prop bet, which might make you more interested in considering it. The first three games of this series saw Kreider score first in Game 1, Kucherov score first in Game 2, followed by Zibanejad opening the scoring in Game 3.

So far in these postseason runs for the Lightning and Rangers, Kucherov and Stamkos have combined for 14 goals, while Kreider and Zibanejad have totaled 20. Those 34 goals have accounted for the bulk of the goal-scoring for both of these clubs, and it’s not a stretch to envision any of these four players finding the back of the net to open Game 6, especially with the great value you’re getting with this number at +350, far too delicious to pass up.