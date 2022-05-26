Flames G Jacob Markstrom to Start Game 5 Against the Oilers

Sportsnet FAN960’s Pat Steinberg reports that the Calgary Flames will stick with Jacob Markstrom in the net for Game 5.

#Flames at morning skate ahead of game five: Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk

Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman

Dube-Jarnkrok-Toffoli

Lucic-Lewis-Ritchie



Hanifin-Andersson

Kylington-Tanev

Zadorov-Gudbranson

Mackey-Stone Markstrom — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) May 26, 2022

Markstrom’s performances have been the tale of two goalies.

Against the Oilers in this series, he’s 1-3 with a 5.28 goals-against average and a .850 save percentage. In the regular season, Markstrom similarly struggled against Edmonton, going 2-2 with a 3.54 GAA and .884 SV%.

Meanwhile, against all opponents, Markstrom was 37-15-9 with a 2.22 GAA and .922 SV% during the regular season. In the Flames’ first-round matchup against the Dallas Stars, he was 4-3 with a 1.53 GAA and .943 SV%.

Markstrom’s struggles against the Oilers might have something to do with facing the top-performing line in the NHL. Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Evander Kane have combined for 25 goals and 62 points in 11 postseason games.

Despite his inability to stop Edmonton, Calgary will continue with Markstrom between the pipes for Game 5 as they try to stave off elimination. The Flames are down 3-1 in their second-round series with the Oilers.

