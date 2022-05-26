Flames G Jacob Markstrom to Start Game 5 Against the Oilers

Markstrom’s performances have been the tale of two goalies.
Against the Oilers in this series, he’s 1-3 with a 5.28 goals-against average and a .850 save percentage. In the regular season, Markstrom similarly struggled against Edmonton, going 2-2 with a 3.54 GAA and .884 SV%.
Meanwhile, against all opponents, Markstrom was 37-15-9 with a 2.22 GAA and .922 SV% during the regular season. In the Flames’ first-round matchup against the Dallas Stars, he was 4-3 with a 1.53 GAA and .943 SV%.
Markstrom’s struggles against the Oilers might have something to do with facing the top-performing line in the NHL. Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Evander Kane have combined for 25 goals and 62 points in 11 postseason games.
Despite his inability to stop Edmonton, Calgary will continue with Markstrom between the pipes for Game 5 as they try to stave off elimination. The Flames are down 3-1 in their second-round series with the Oilers.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Calgary Flames are +128 against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.
