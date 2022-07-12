BETTING Fantasy News NHL
Flames Offer Johnny Gaudreau Massive Contract

joecervenka

The Calgary Flames have reportedly offered pending unrestricted free agent Johnny Gaudreau a deal worth more than $80 million over eight years. According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli of Bally Sports, the contract, if accepted, would make Gaudreau the highest-paid player in franchise history and also put him in elite NHL company.

The diminutive winger is coming off a fantastic season. Gaudreau tied for second in the NHL scoring race with 115 points which eclipsed his former personal best by 16. He also reached the 40-goal milestone for the first time in his eight-year career and led the league with a ridiculous +64.

Gaudreau carried his excellent play into the postseason, where he led Calgary with 14 points in 12 games before the Flames were eliminated by province-rivals the Edmonton Oilers in five.

If the 28-year-old stays or becomes a free agent tomorrow, he will undoubtedly receive a big bump from his 2021-22 salary of $6,750,000 either way.

