Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning Best Game Props

Things couldn’t have gone much worse for the Panthers through the first two games of their Eastern Conference Semifinal against the Lightning. After averaging 4.1 goals per game throughout the regular season, the President Trophy winners managed just two tallies on home ice over their past two outings. The limited-production metrics suggest that there is no abundance of goals on the horizon, leading to another low-scoring game on Sunday.

The Lightning have caged the Panthers’ offense, limiting them to a combined 14 high-danger and 44 scoring opportunities through Games 1 and 2. After sitting on the edge of elimination for two games against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Round 1, we’ve seen the two-time defending champs adopt a stiffer defensive persona over their recent stretch. It’s proven successful, as neither opponent has scored more than a goal against Tampa over the past three games.

Offense hasn’t been a priority for the Lightning over that stretch, either. The Bolts’ offensive metrics have taken a hit, with the team attempting 21 or fewer scoring chances in all three and eight or fewer quality opportunities in two of three. They needed two goals in the final five minutes of Game 1 to increase their lead to 4-1 against the Panthers; otherwise, Tampa has been limited to two goals in two of their past three.

The Panthers can’t get anything going against the Lightning, falling into their defensive traps. That should lead to another tight-checking game on Sunday, with Tampa wielding home-ice advantage unmercifully. It seems unlikely either team reaches three goals.

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning – Time of First Goal 9:00-60:00