Flyers in "Late-Stage Negotiations" With John Tortorella
Paul Connor
NHL fans are one step closer to witnessing long-time head coach John Tortorella get behind the bench once again.
According to ESPN’s Kevin Weeks, the Philadelphia Flyers and Tortorella are in “late-stage negotiations” that would ultimately see the 63-year-old become the club’s newest bench boss.
Tortorella, a two-time Jack Adams Award winner, has had tremendous success throughout his NHL head coaching career, winning a Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2004. He was also head coach of the 2018-19 Columbus Blue Jackets squad that swept the 62-win Lightning in the opening round of the playoffs – one of the biggest upsets in NHL history.
Known for his fiery spirit and sound defensive structure, Tortorella would take over a Flyers team that finished with just 61 points (25-46-11) last season while allowing 3.56 goals per game (tied for 32nd).
Across 20 NHL seasons, Tortorella has compiled a 673-541-32-132 record. His 673 wins rank 14th on the league’s all-time list.
The Stanley Cup Final begins tonight, where the Colorado Avalanche are currently -175 on the moneyline against the Tampa Bay Lightning – courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
