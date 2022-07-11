Flyers Officially Announce Signing of Defenseman Tony DeAngelo

According to PhiladelphiaFlyers.com, the team has officially announced the signing of defenseman Tony DeAngelo.

The deal is for two years, one that will see DeAngelo earn five million dollars annually. Philadelphia acquired the 26-year-old in a trade from the Carolina Hurricanes on Day 2 of the NHL Draft.

On joining the Flyers, DeAngelo said, “It’s a dream come true for me. I was born in [New] Jersey, but really my entire family comes from Philly. That’s where we lived. Been a Flyers fan since the day I can remember… I could not be more excited to put the jersey over my shoulders. I’m looking forward to it.”

A first-round pick back in 2014, DeAngelo was one of the league’s top defensemen in 2021-22, recording 51 points (ten goals, 41 assists) in 64 games for Carolina while ranking second on the team in plus-minus (+30).

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Flyers at +6000 odds to win the 2022-23 Stanley Cup.