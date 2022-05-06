Overview

After Edmonton beat up Los Angeles on Wednesday night on the scoresheet, you should likely expect a lot of goals to be scored again in Game 3.

Head over to the FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find all the NHL player props for tonight’s matchups.

First Goal Scorer: Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +1200 or Connor McDavid (Oilers) +1200

Draisaitl opened the scoring for the Oilers in Edmonton’s 6-0 thumping of the Kings in Game 2 and we know how important his elite touch is to the success of this team. This is the type of prop you can continue looking at as the series progresses. It’s not to say that Edmonton can only score if McDavid or Draisaitl chip in, but those two bring so much to the table that it’s hard to not count on them offensively.

The fact that you’re getting this great value for both McDavid and Draisaitl to open the scoring in this contest on the road is ultimately why this should be something you look towards on the board tonight. The Oilers are -150 road favorites tonight on the moneyline.

Evander Kane (Oilers) Over 0.5 Goals (+178)

Kane has been a sparkplug full of hits and offense early on in this series and has been one of the most important players for Edmonton, due to the physicality and scoring depth he provides. He managed to break out in Game 2 and be a large factor in Edmonton’s 6-0 victory, tallying two goals and one assist.

Kane scored 22 goals in 43 games this season and you should be able to look towards him to score again tonight in Game 3. Even though the Oilers had a better regular-season record, it’s not often you see a team on the road entering as solid favorites like Edmonton will be tonight, which should be an indication that they’ll continue to find the back of the net at a high rate. The Oilers are currently listed at -215 to win their series against Los Angeles.

Pavel Buchnevich (Blues) Over 0.5 Goals (+235)

Buchnevich was a great acquisition last summer from the New York Rangers and he paid dividends for the Blues during the regular season, with 30 goals on his way to a career-high 76 points. Buchnevich has only recorded one assist in two games and has five shots on goal, but his skill set is one that should work well against the Wild, as the Blues are going to need goals in tight space coming from their high-skilled, big bodies.

St Louis has been dominant against the Wild as the home team over the last stretch of games and that should be a big momentum shift back in their favor here tonight. The Blues are listed as -125 home favorites for tonight’s Game 3 against the Wild.